Transform a classic rich chocolate sponge into a showstopper by cooking it in 3 tins, layering it up, drizzling with chocolate ganache and piling on some special chocolates.

Chocolate Box Sachertorte Drizzle Cake

There’s a growing trend for tiered cakes – which I love. Tiered cakes used to be saved for weddings – but not any more! Thanks to Wilton’s Tiered Trio Round Pan Set (that I discovered on Ocado) you can make an impressive showstopper – that’s a more manageable size – perfect for any celebration or birthday. These cakes are 10cm, 15cm and 20cms or (4inch, 6inch and 8 inch) in diameter.

I also love the trend for drizzle cakes – so this cake is smothered with a rich chocolate ganache for a simple and stylish topping.

The final flourish is decorating the stacked cake with a selection of posh chocolates. Mine came from the most wonderful chocolate shop imaginable in Brick Lane Dark Sugars Cocoa House

The chocolate cake is a winner – it’s my go-to recipe for a firm, yet moist deliciously chocolatey cake that doubles up as dessert or delicious cake to serve with a cuppa.

Serves 34

FOR THE CHOCOLATE SACHERTORTE CAKE:

525g (18oz) unsalted butter

3 x 180g bars dark chocolate ( I used Cadburys Bournville)

525g (18oz) golden caster sugar

15 medium eggs

50g (2oz) cocoa

375g (12oz) self raising flour

6tbsp brandy, rum, or Disarrono

FOR THE CHOCOLATE GANACHE DRIZZLE:

2 x 180g bars dark chocolate (I used Bournville)

6tbsp double cream

3tbsp sunflower oil

TO ASSEMBLE:

6 plastic dowelling rods

10cm (4inch), 15cm (6inch) thin cake boards

TO DECORATE:

6tbsp brandy, rum or Disaronno, optional

200g special chocolates

YOU WILL NEED:

Wilton Tiered Trio Round Pan Set

1 Grease and line the cake tins with baking parchment. Heat the oven to 190C, 170C fan, Gas 5.

2 Break the chocolate into squares and put into a bowl resting over a pan of simmering water, leave to melt, then turn off the heat.

3 Cream together the butter and sugar using a large freestanding mixer until pale, light and fluffy.

4 Gradually beat in the eggs (don’t worry if the mixture curdles).

5 Gently mix in the flour and cocoa followed by the melted chocolate.

6 Pour the cake mixture into the 3 tins. Bake the cakes for 35 mins – 1 hour. All ovens vary – so test the small cake with a cocktail stick to see if it comes out clean after 35 mins. Test the medium cake after 50 mins and the large cake after 1 hour. If you have a fan oven the cakes may cook a little quicker. Continue to cook until the cocktail stick comes out clean.

7 Cool in the tins for 5 mins, then turn out to cool on wire racks.

8 For the chocolate drizzle; break the chocolate into squares and put into a bowl over a pan of simmering water, to melt with the oil. Heat the cream separately, then pour into the melted chocolate, beat together quickly to combine until smooth.

9 Put the large cake onto a serving plate and the other two cakes onto the thin boards Pierce the cakes several times and drizzle with brandy, rum or Disorrano, if you like.

10 Cut the plastic dowelling rods to the 2mm longer than the cake depths. Push several into the centre of the large and medium cakes. Drizzle over some chocolate ganache on the larger cake. Arrange the middle cake in the centre of the larger cake and drizzle over some chocolate ganache. Position the smaller cake on top and drizzle over the rest of the ganache. Arrange a selection of chocolates on the the cake to decorate, breaking any large ones, if needed.

This cake will keep well in a sealed box in a cool box for 1 week.

Recipe and styling: Felicity Barnum-Bobb

Photo: Stuart West